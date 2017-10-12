Johns Island Golf Tournament Raises $460,000 for Scholarships

The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek hosted the 2nd Annual Robert and Janice McNair Invitational which raised over $460,000 to further education, $370,000 of which is going to fund scholarships at Charleston Collegiate School.

The tournament raised over $230,000 through benefactors and tournament participation, and every dollar was matched by Robert and Janice McNair, owners of the Houston Texans and The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek.

A portion of the funds raised also go to supporting continued education and vocational education for Briar’s Creek employees. The total dollar amount raised over $460,000

Last year’s inaugural tournament raised $346,000 total.

Head of Charleston Collegiate School Hacker Burr stated, “When an event brings in 10x what you expect a golf tournament to bring in it’s a very clear indication of the love and support that a large group of people have for the children on this island. We are extremely grateful to everyone who participated, especially Robert and Janice McNair, Briar’s Creek, and the tournament benefactors.”

