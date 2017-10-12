Amazon now hiring for over 120,000 jobs in the U.S. this holiday season, positions open in South Carolina

Amazon announced Thursday it is creating more than 120,000 open positions this season across the U.S. network of fulfillment centers, sortation centers, and customer service sites.

"We prepare year-round for the holidays and we're excited to hire over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers," Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment said. "We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year after year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays."

Amazon positions are available in 33 states including South Carolina.

New employees will join the more than 125,000 regular, full-time employees at Amazon’s more than 75 fulfillment centers across the country to help pick, pack and ship customers’ holiday orders. Throughout the year on average, 90 percent of associates across the company’s U.S. fulfillment network are regular, full-time employees.

In addition to highly competitive wages, Amazon provides employees with highly competitive pay, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock.

The company also offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

Leave Share lets employees share their Amazon paid leave with their spouse or domestic partner if their spouse’s employer does not offer paid leave.

Ramp Back gives new moms additional control over the pace at which they return to work. Just as with Amazon’s health care plan, these benefits are the same for fulfillment center and customer service employees as they are for Amazon’s most senior executives. In addition, our hourly fulfillment center employees are eligible for Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of the cost of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether those skills are related to jobs at Amazon.

To date, more than 10,000 employees have taken the next step in pursuing their passion with career re-training through the Career Choice program.

Candidates interested in available positions can learn more and apply online at www.amazon.com/peakjobs.

