Goose Creek PD searching for suspicious person spotted in Crowfield area

The Goose Creek Police Department is searching for a suspicious person who was seen in the Crowfield area.

According to police, a man has been seen knocking on doors asking for his cell phone to be charged or to borrow reading glasses.

"We also believe he approached a car in traffic this morning on Westview Boulevard at Crowfield Boulevard and tried to get the driver to roll down her window," GCPD officials said.

GCPD officials say all officers on patrol have a photo of the individual and are looking for him.

"We are asking anyone that sees him to call (843) 572-4300 or 911 immediately so that an officer can be dispatched to investigate his activity," police said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.