Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing teen

Charleston County deputies are trying to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Authorities say she has been missing for 12 days.

Shaquanna Rice was seen on Oct. 2 in the Dunmovin area of Wadmalaw Island, according to Maj. Eric Watson.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Rice is 5'5", weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-202-1700 or 843-743-7200.

