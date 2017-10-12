Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing teen

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle and injured on Highway 17 near Brookgreen Gardens Saturday morning, confirmed an official with SCHP.More >>
Police are searching for a missing Goose Creek woman who has not been seen since mid-September.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office is expected to release information after emergency crews responded to a person falling from a building in downtown Charleston Friday afternoon.More >>
Charleston County deputies are trying to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.More >>
Charleston police identified the man wanted in a downtown bank robbery which took place in broad daylight.More >>
