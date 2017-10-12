DEU agents capture suspected Georgetown drug dealer on dirt bike

Drug Enforcement Unit agents captured a suspected Georgetown drug dealer.

On Tuesday evening, agents stopped John Clifton Faust who they say was driving a dirt bike on Dandelion Court in Georgetown.

"Faust has a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by the S.C. Probation, Parole and Pardon Service," DEU officials said.

According to a report, agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit seized a large quantity of heroin and arrested Faust who they believe is responsible for distributing heroin in the City and County of Georgetown.

"Agents found that Faust was carrying several ounces of heroin, over 10 grams of crack, over 16 grams of cocaine, marijuana and several grams of Molly (MDMA). Faust, who claims to be an unemployed landscaper, was also carrying several thousand dollars in cash," authorities said.

Faust is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center and is charged with;

Trafficking over 28 grams of Heroin

Trafficking over 10 grams of Cocaine Base

Trafficking over 10 grams of Cocaine

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II controlled substance

Possession of Marijuana

Driving while suspended

The 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, is comprised of numerous agencies within the 15th Judicial Circuit. Contributing agencies include:

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Georgetown Police Department

15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office

Horry County Sheriff’s Office

Myrtle Beach Police Department

North Myrtle Beach DPS

Coastal Carolina University DPS

Conway Police Department

Surfside Beach Police Department

Horry County Police Department

Aynor Police Department

SC Army National Guard Counter Drug Task Force

