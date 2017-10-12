Quantcast

DEU agents capture suspected Georgetown drug dealer on dirt bike

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Drug Enforcement Unit agents captured a suspected Georgetown drug dealer. 

On Tuesday evening, agents stopped John Clifton Faust who they say was driving a dirt bike on Dandelion Court in Georgetown. 

"Faust has a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by the S.C. Probation, Parole and Pardon Service," DEU officials said. 

According to a report, agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit seized a large quantity of heroin and arrested Faust who they believe is responsible for distributing heroin in the City and County of Georgetown.

"Agents found that Faust was carrying several ounces of heroin, over 10 grams of crack, over 16 grams of cocaine, marijuana and several grams of Molly (MDMA). Faust, who claims to be an unemployed landscaper, was also carrying several thousand dollars in cash," authorities said. 

Faust is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center and is charged with;
Trafficking over 28 grams of Heroin
Trafficking over 10 grams of Cocaine Base
Trafficking over 10 grams of Cocaine
Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II controlled substance
Possession of Marijuana
Driving while suspended

The 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, is comprised of numerous agencies within the 15th Judicial Circuit. Contributing agencies include:

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office 
Georgetown Police Department
15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office 
Horry County Sheriff’s Office
Myrtle Beach Police Department 
North Myrtle Beach DPS
Coastal Carolina University DPS 
Conway Police Department
Surfside Beach Police Department 
Horry County Police Department
Aynor Police Department 
SC Army National Guard Counter Drug Task Force

