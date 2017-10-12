Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Summerville apartment complex

Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office says 28 year-old Adrian Dwan Haley of North Charleston died at 4:30 p.m.

Haley's body has been transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy scheduled for Friday.

The coroner's office and the Summerville Police Department are investigating.

The incident happened at Colonial Village at Waters Edge in the 9000 block of Dorchester Road.

Officers were seen placing crime scene tape around a yard near an apartment building.

Viewers reported a heavy police presence as officers responded to the scene.

Active crime scene, body under pink tarp at Colonial Village at Waters Edge in Summerville #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/sM5vCWdjPv — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) October 12, 2017

