Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will hold its 18th annual Stand Down Against Homelessness on Friday at the VA Community Resource and Referral Center.

The event, in partnership with Palmetto Goodwill and Palmetto Warrior Connection, will take place at 2424 City Hall Lane in North Charleston from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The offerings include medical screenings and assistance, clothing, food, haircuts, and legal counseling for hundreds of homeless veterans in the greater Charleston area. Job assistance and opportunities to speak with local employers will be available for those seeking work. The focus of the event is on veterans who are living on the streets or close to it.

The goal is to get veterans the resources they need to get back on their feet and set the foundation for a successful future.



"This is now the third year we will be hosting Stand Down at the CRRC," Charleston VAMC Director of Mental Health Dr. Hugh Myrick said in a statement. "It continues to be important to familiarize our veterans with this location, so they are aware of the year-round VA and community services that are offered here to assist them. Stand Down is a great event to reach Veterans who are in need, but our goal is to help this population all year, not just every October."



The Community Resource and Referral Center provides full wrap around services for homeless veterans, including a walk-in clinic, eligibility and enrollment, short and long term case management, assessment for transitional and permanent housing, telehealth services to our VA outpatient clinics, and educational groups.

VA staff work side by side with community partners to provide Veterans the support they need to find transitional and permanent housing.



The Department of Veterans Affairs is the only federal agency that provides substantial hands-on assistance directly to homeless persons. The mission eliminate is considered essential for VA as they strive to homelessness among those who have served our nation.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.