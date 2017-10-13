Quantcast

SCHP: Awendaw-McClellanville firefighter transported to hospital after single-vehicle accident

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Source:Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District Source:Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

A single-vehicle accident on Steed Creek Road just north of Half Way Creek Road near Awendaw put an Awendaw-McClellanville firefighter in the hospital Friday morning.

Lauren Cook tried to avoid what was believed to be a dog in the roadway. When she reacted, her 2004 Ford SUV swerved off the left side of the road and hit a tree around 7:30 a.m. according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cp.l Matt Southern. 

It was determined that Cook was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted from the SUV. 

The Awendaw-McClellanville fire department received notice advising that one of their own had been involved in a crash. Cainhoy and Huger Fire Departments were already on scene when Awendaw-McClellanville arrived according to the department Facebook page. 

Cook was then transferred to MUSC with serious non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

