Charleston PD investigating Broad St. bank robbery, still looking for suspect

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston police are investigating a downtown bank robbery which took place in broad daylight. 

The Wells Fargo bank at 16 Broad St. was reportedly robbed at 11:24 a.m. Friday morning according to Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said. 

Police do not have a suspect in custody but are looking for a black male. The suspect did not show a weapon during the robbery but demanded money from a teller and threatened to harm the bank employee according to Francis. 

Detectives are at the bank gathering information. Police expect to release a photo of the suspect soon. 

