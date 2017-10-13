Charleston PD investigating Broad St. bank robbery, still looking for suspect

Charleston police are investigating a downtown bank robbery which took place in broad daylight.

The Wells Fargo bank at 16 Broad St. was reportedly robbed at 11:24 a.m. Friday morning according to Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said.

Police do not have a suspect in custody but are looking for a black male. The suspect did not show a weapon during the robbery but demanded money from a teller and threatened to harm the bank employee according to Francis.

Detectives are at the bank gathering information. Police expect to release a photo of the suspect soon.

