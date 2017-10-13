Police arrest suspect wanted in Broad St. bank robbery

Police arrested the man wanted in a downtown bank robbery Saturday afternoon in North Charleston.

Johnathan Clayton, 37, was wanted in connection with the robbery of the Wells Fargo bank at 16 Broad St., according to Charleston Police.

North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor says officers took Clayton into custody at approximately 2 p.m. at a motel on La Quinta Lane. Clayton was arrested without incident, Pryor said.

The robbery was reported at 11:24 a.m. Friday. Police say the robber did not show a weapon during the robbery but demanded money from a teller and threatened to harm the bank employee according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

