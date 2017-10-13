Police identify suspect wanted in Broad St. bank robbery

Charleston police identified the man wanted in a downtown bank robbery which took place in broad daylight.

Johnathan Clayton, 37, is wanted in connection with the robbery of the Wells Fargo bank at 16 Broad St., Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said. The incident was reported at 11:24 a.m. Friday.

Clayton is 6'7", weighs 347 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes, police say. He is known to frequent the downtown or peninsula area of Charleston, Francis said.

Police say the robber did not show a weapon during the robbery but demanded money from a teller and threatened to harm the bank employee according to Francis.

Anyone who knows of Clayton's whereabouts is asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

