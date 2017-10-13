Suspect arrested in Friday Broad St. bank robbery to face bond judge Sunday

The man arrested Saturday afternoon in connection with a downtown bank robbery will face a bond court judge Sunday morning.

Johnathan Clayton, 37, was taken into custody at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday at a motel on La Quinta Lane, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Jail records indicate Clayton is facing charges of entering a financial institution with the intent to steal and third-degree domestic violence.

Charleston Police had been looking for Clayton in connection with the robbery of the Wells Fargo bank Friday at 16 Broad St.

Clayton was arrested without incident, Pryor said.

The robbery was reported at 11:24 a.m. Friday. Police say the robber did not show a weapon during the robbery but demanded money from a teller and threatened to harm the bank employee according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

