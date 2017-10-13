Police looking for burglary suspect

Charleston City police are looking for a burglary suspect.

The man is a suspect in an ongoing burglary investigation that police say occurred at the Pizza Hut at 483 Meeting Street.

Police say the incident occurred on Oct 9 at 12:06 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police Central Detective or the Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.