Police looking for burglary suspect

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston City police are looking for a burglary suspect.

The man is a suspect in an ongoing burglary investigation that police say occurred at the Pizza Hut at 483 Meeting Street. 

Police say the incident occurred on Oct 9 at 12:06 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police Central Detective or the Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.

