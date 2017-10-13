Wanted: Suspect caught on camera stealing more than $4k worth of equipment

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a suspect who was caught on camera stealing more than $4,000 worth equipment from a construction company on James Island.

The burglary happened on Aug. 22 on 539 Harbor View Circle.

An employee at Crowder Construction Company reported that video cameras captured someone stealing items from a container shed inside the fenced property.

According to the employee, the suspect had cut the lock at the gate and entered the property.

CCSO officials say surveillance video shows a male suspect exiting what appears to be a Ford Explorer that is occupied by three other individuals.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Detective McCauley at 843-529-6205.

The equipment stolen included the following:

1000 feet copper triplex

240 feet 500 MCM wire

100 feet 3/0 MCM wire

50 feet 1THHN wire

600 feet of 2 inch copper wire

2 Husquavarna weed eater with shaft

2 Black and Decker hedge clipper

400 feet Drop Cord - yellow and pink

