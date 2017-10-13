Construction worker dies after falling from downtown Charleston building

Authorities say a construction worker has died after falling from a building in downtown Charleston Friday afternoon.

According to Charleston police, the worker fell from the roof of a building at 170 Lockwood Boulevard onto the roof of another building.

Police say dispatch crews received an emergency call for the incident at 2:21 p.m.

Viewers said the incident happened at the Charleston Marriott hotel.

The Charleston Fire Department also responded to the scene.

