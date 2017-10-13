S.C. law enforcement agencies team up with cold case playing cards

Multiple law enforcement agencies are hoping to stack the deck against criminals wanted in unsolved cases.

The Lowcountry Cold Cases Project profiles 52 Lowcountry cases that have gone unsolved in a set of playing cards. Each card provides information investigators hope will prompt someone to come forward with new information that may close one of the cases, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Lt. Rita Zelinsky.

"The majority of cases are from the last eight years," Zelinsky said. But there are cases included that date back to 1980 and others as recent as 2016, she said.

In addition to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, police departments in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Hanahan and Goose Creek, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the state's Department of Probation Parole and Pardon Services teamed up to provide cases.

Anyone who wants a set of cards should contact their local law enforcement agency. The sets will also be distributed to inmates at the Charleston and Berkeley County Detention Centers, Zelinsky said.

Anyone with information any of the cold cases profiled on the playing cards can contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or the individual investigating agencies listed on the cards.

