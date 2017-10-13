Residents shocked by fatal shooting at Summerville apartment complex

The Summerville apartment complex where a man was shot to death Thursday is not known for violence, according to police.

Adrian Haley, 28, was gunned down around 4:30 p.m. at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge complex.

People were surprised to see so many police officers at the complex.

“You don’t think it’s gonna happen next to you but it does,” resident Nick Poplawski said. “A little too close to home, it’s kind of scary.”

An officer who responded couldn’t feel a pulse. Haley died at the scene.

According to an incident report, a man saw the shooting from the balcony of his apartment.

He told officers the shooter ran toward a boat landing.

”I was shocked, like I said it’s a pretty quiet neighborhood. It’s weird to see people hanging outside and stuff like that, so it’s pretty surprising,” resident Travis Salley said.

Police say violent crime is rare at the complex.

They provided a list of calls for service from all of 2016 through Friday.

During that time frame, besides Thursday’s shooting there were only four assaults reported.

Investigators want to solve the murder so residents can rest a little easier.

“Nice neighborhood and it’s really shocking that it definitely happened around here,” Poplawski said.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

There have been five homicides in the Town of Summerville this year.

