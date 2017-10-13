Goose Creek police searching for woman missing nearly a month

Police are searching for a missing Goose Creek woman who has not been seen since mid-September.

Teressa "Terri" Bryant, 47, disappeared from the Bedford Chase neighborhood on or around Sept. 18, according to Goose Creek Police Maj. John Grainger.

Bryant's mother alerted police to her daughter's disappearance on Tuesday, according to a release from the police department.

Bryant is known to be driving a green 2006 Saturn Vue SUV which may have no license plate.

She stands 5'7" tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Wolfsen with the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200, ext. 2338, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

