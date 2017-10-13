Applications close for new Charleston Fire and Police chiefs

All applications are in for the new police and fire chief positions for the City of Charleston.

As of Wednesday, the city had more than 100 applicants, but city officials said that number is much larger now because of a huge influx of last minute submissions.

The deadline for submitting an application was Friday at 5 p.m.

Lori Groves, who has lived in Charleston for the last five years, says overall she has been happy with the safety of her community.

“I feel that Charleston is a very safe community and a wonderful place to live,” said Groves.

Groves credits that reputation to the city’s law enforcement and first responders.

It’s a reputation she hopes is here to stay.

“I think it’s vital to this city,” said Groves.

And it’s something the city thinks is vital too.

“I feel really good about where we are,” said Kay Cross, the director of Human Resources for the City of Charleston.

Cross says they’ve already received well over one hundred applicants which she assumed would be the case.

“I think a lot of people would love to live here, it’s a beautiful city, and we did expect to get a lot of interest,” said Cross.

Because the application just closed, the city doesn’t have official numbers yet on exactly how many did apply.

Even though they have plenty of people to choose from, Cross says the city is in no huge rush to complete the hiring process.

“We’re more concerned with doing a thorough process and getting the right people for this position than we are necessarily with sticking to firm timeline,” said Cross.

That’s a strategy Groves supports one hundred percent.

“I think it’s important to find the right person, the right match, so that they don’t have to come back in a few years and do that again,” said Groves.

Part of what Groves considers a good match is finding people who are committed not just to the job, but to the community as well.

“I think for anyone who lives in Charleston to be a part of that community and feel the sense of community, whoever the person is that they choose to hire,” said Groves.

The city should know exactly how many applications they received by next week.

