The Citadel leaders to break ground on new Bastin Hall

Leaders at The Citadel will break ground on a brand new academic building Saturday afternoon in honor of an alumnus.

Bastin Hall will be the future home of the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business.

The building is named after Rick and Mary Lee Bastin, who gave a generous donation to kick-start the fundraising for the building.

A spokeswoman for the college says Rick is a member of the Class of 1965.

The groundbreaking, which will take place outside of Hagood Avenue at 2 p.m., is part of The Citadel's Foundation's Leaders in Philanthropy Weekend. This celebrates the contributions from people who have supported the college's mission of achieving excellence in education.

The 43,000 square foot building will feature a rooftop terrace, eight flat and tiered classrooms, four interview rooms, and a 2,100 square foot common area.

Saturday's program will consist of speeches from Citadel President Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa, Dean Bill Trumbull, and Rick Bastin.

Leaders anticipate early site work to begin in November 2017, with construction slated to start March 2018. Classes in the new building will start in the fall 2019.

