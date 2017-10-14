The Citadel leaders to break ground on new Bastin Hall

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle and injured on Highway 17 near Brookgreen Gardens Saturday morning, confirmed an official with SCHP.More >>
Police are searching for a missing Goose Creek woman who has not been seen since mid-September.More >>
The firefighter who was injured during a car accident Friday morning near Awendaw is recovering after going through surgery.More >>
An employee working at the construction expansion site for Mercedes-Benz Vans died after sustaining injuries from an accident Thursday, says the company spokeswoman.More >>
Leaders at The Citadel will break ground on a brand new academic building Saturday afternoon in honor of an alumnus.More >>
