Coroner identifies worker killed in accident at Mercedes-Benz expansion site

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the man who died after sustaining injuries from an accident at the Mercedes-Benz expansion site Thursday.

Michael Thomas, Jr., 38, of Alcolu, died from injuries sustained in the accident, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sheila Williams.

Williams said the incident is being investigated by OSHA, the North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC spokeswoman, Alyssa Bean said the accident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and involved an employee of a subcontractor who was at the expansion site in North Charleston.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident, however Bean said the worker died a few hours later at the hospital.

"Safety is top priority for every person entering the site, and we are saddened by this tragic accident," Bean said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s friends and family at this time."

According to Bean, a thorough investigation is underway, and Mercedes-Benz Vans and the effected contractor and subcontractor are working closely with authorities.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.