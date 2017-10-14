Worker dead after injuries from accident at Mercedes-Benz expansion site

An employee working at the construction expansion site for Mercedes-Benz Vans died after sustaining injuries from an accident Thursday, says the company spokeswoman.

Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC (MBV) spokeswoman, Alyssa Bean, said around 2:30 p.m. Thursday an accident occurred involving an employee of a subcontractor who was at the expansion site in North Charleston.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident, however Bean said the worker died a few hours later at the hospital.

"Safety is top priority for every person entering the site, and we are saddened by this tragic accident," Bean said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s friends and family at this time."

According to Bean, a thorough investigation is underway, and Mercedes-Benz Vans and the effected contractor and subcontractor are working closely with authorities.

