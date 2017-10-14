Awendaw-McClellanville firefighter recovering after surgery from car accident

Firefighter Lauren Cook was injured after a car accident near Awendaw Friday morning (Source: Facebook)

The firefighter who was injured during a car accident Friday morning near Awendaw is recovering after going through surgery.

A post on the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidate Fire District Facebook page Saturday morning states Lauren Cook is now resting at MUSC surrounded by family and coworkers.

"We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this time," the post states.

Cook is expected to have another surgical procedure done Monday to make more repairs on her injuries.

The Awendaw-McClellanville firefighter was involved in the single-vehicle accident around 7:30 a.m. on Steed Creek Road just north of Half Way Creek Road near Awendaw.

South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman Lance. Cpl. Matt Southern said Cook tried to avoid what she believed to be a dog in the roadway.

When she reacted, her 2004 Ford SUV swerved off the left side of the road and hit a tree, leaving her with serious non-life threatening injuries.

