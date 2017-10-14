Pawleys Island man charged with felony DUI after state trooper struck by vehicle

A 24-year-old Pawleys Island man was arrested after deputies say he struck a state trooper near Murrells Inlet.

Larry Dominique Williams is charged with felony DUI, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the trooper was assisting on a traffic stop in the northbound lane of Ocean Highway near Brookgreen Gardens at 1:30 a.m. A second vehicle, driven by Williams and traveling northbound, struck the trooper during the stop, deputies say.

The trooper, whose identity has not been released, was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

Georgetown County Sheriff's spokesman Jason Lesley said the trooper is expected to make a full recovery.

Williams was being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.