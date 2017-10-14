CSU opens Big South play with 7-0 win over Presbyterian

Noah Shuler scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter and Charleston Southern overcame a strong defensive effort by Presbyterian on Saturday afternoon as the Buccaneers held on to win the Big South opener for both teams, 7-0.

Solomon Brown came up with the play of the game as the redshirt junior linebacker forced a fumble at the PC 15-yard line that was recovered by Landon Sayegh. Four plays later Shuler carried the ball into the end zone on the dive up the middle to give CSU a lead the Bucs would not relinquish.

Presbyterian took the ball to midfield on their ensuing possession as quarterback Ben Cheek found Cedric Frazier three times for 29 yards, and then added a 17-yard pickup on the ground to take the ball to the Blue Hose 48. However, the Bucs defense stood up to the last minute drive with Sayegh coming through with a sack on fourth down to end PC's final possession of the game.

Shuler led the Bucs with 62 rushing yards and touchdown, while Ronnie Harris picked up 59 yards on 12 carries in the game.

Defensively, Anthony Ellis led the Bucs with two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble among his seven tackles. J.D. Sosebee and Bobby Ruff added a team-high eight tackles apiece in the win.

-per CSU Athletics