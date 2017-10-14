Pedestrian injured when struck by vehicle early Saturday morning

Quantcast

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Saturday in the Avondale area.

The pedestrian was crossing Highway 17 at Magnolia Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday when he or she was struck by a vehicle, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Police say the vehicle had the green light at the time of the accident. The driver pulled over and remained at the scene, Francis said.

The pedestrian was found to be contributing to the accident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

