S.C. State stifled at Bethune-Cookman

Junior kicker Uriel Hernandez kicked four field goals of 34, 37, 32, and 33-yards to lift Bethune-Cookman to a 12-9 victory over South Carolina State Saturday (Oct. 14th) at Municipal Stadium.



"We fought hard but we didn't win the ball game," said Bulldog head coach Buddy Pough. "We needed to make another play or two. It's a frustrating loss but we fought to the end."



BC-U jumped out to and early 6-0 lead off back-to-back field goals of 34 and 37 yards by Uriel Hernandez. South Carolina State responded on a 34-yard field goal by senior kicker Tyler Scandrett with 8:32 remaining in intermission.



The Bulldog offense put together an impressive drive to capitalize on a 4-yard run by redshirt senior running back Trey Samuel with 2:50 remaining late in the second quarter. The Wildcats took advantage of the opportunity with an 11 play 66-yard drive which resulted in a 32-yard field goal by Hernandez to make the score 9-9 to close out the first-half.



Hernandez connected on a 33-yarder to push the Wildcats ahead 12-9 at the 12:09 mark in the fourth quarter. A late drive put the Bulldogs in scoring position 0:02 second remaining on the clock. A 36-yard field goal attempt by Scandrett was blocked on the first attempt by freshman defensive lineman Uriah Gilbert.



Offsetting penalties by both teams gave South Carolina State another chance to tie the game with no time remaining on the clock. Redshirt senior defensive end Delwaun Beard saved the day and sealed the victory for the Wildcats blocking a 42-yarder by Scandrett to close out the game.



All-American redshirt senior linebacker Darius Leonard finished with a game-high 15 tackles, while Dayshawn Taylor added 13 in the loss. Redshirt sophomore Dewann Ford, Jr. threw 16-of-32 for 168-yards to guide the offense.



Pough noted, "We must play better if we are to have a chance to win a football game."



The Bulldogs return to action Saturday, Oct. 21st, in their second straight road game against Delaware State in Dover, DE. Kickoff is 2 p.m.



-per S.C. State Athletics