The Citadel drops a heartbreaker to No. 5 Wofford

Wofford’s Andre Stoddard scored on a 3-yard run with 1:10 remaining to lift the No. 5 Terrier past No. 22 The Citadel, 20-16, on Saturday night at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Wofford improves to 6-0 and 4-0 in SoCon play, while The Citadel falls to 3-3 and 1-3 in conference play.

Wofford pieced together a 13-play, 68-yard drive down the stretch of the fourth quarter to rally from a 16-14 deficit and win its fifth one-possession game this season.

The Citadel led 14-7 at the half, but a key turnover in the third quarter and only 67 yards of total offense in the second half kept the Bulldogs from handing Wofford its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs held Wofford to only 99 yards rushing on 41 carries, their fewest since 2005.

The Citadel travels to Chattanooga next Saturday for a 2 p.m. kick at Finley Stadium.



-per The Citadel Athletics