Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen after crash

By midnight Sunday, all eastbound lanes of I-26 in Berkeley County reopened after a crash closed them causing a five-mile backup.

The crash was reported at 9:37 p.m. near mile marker 192, approximately two miles west of the Jedburg Road exit.

As of 11 p.m., eastbound lanes appeared to be closed from the area of North Main Street in Summerville through Jedburg Road.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of the injuries is not clear.

