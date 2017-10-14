FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash blocks all lanes of I-26EB near Jedburg Rd. exit

A crash has blocked the eastbound lanes of I-26 in Berkeley County Saturday night.

The crash was reported at 9:37 p.m. near mile marker 192, approximately two miles west of the Jedburg Road exit.

It appears to be causing a backup of up to five miles. As of 11 p.m., eastbound lanes appeared to be closed from the area of North Main Street in Summerville through Jedburg Road.

Injuries have been reported, but the extent of the injuries is not clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

