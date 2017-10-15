Clemson falls to No. 7 in AP poll

The Clemson Tigers (6-1) are now ranked 7th in the Associated Press Top 25 after losing to unranked Syracuse Friday night.
Alabama remains the top team. Penn State, Georgia, TCU, Wisconsin and Ohio State all moved up within the top 10. Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are now in the top ten.
Clemson has a bye week this week before hosting Georgia Tech on October 28th.
