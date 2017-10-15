Officials: Disgruntled contractor reportedly sprays feces on produce at W. Ashley Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 41-year-old Pau S. Hang has been arrested and charged with damage to personal property.

Police say Hang had been on trespass notice for the store located at the St. Andrews Shopping Center.

A report by CPD states the store manager told police officers that the suspect sprayed a brown substance onto some of the produce in the store.

"Police don’t know the type of liquid that was used," CPD officials said in a statement Sunday night."The spray bottle has been confiscated by the police department’s Crime Scene Unit. The bottle and its content will be tested by Crime Scene to determine what’s in the liquid."

Dispatch 911 officials say they received the initial call about the incident around 1 p.m.

According to Harris Teeter officials, the suspect attempted to contaminate food in the produce department and the fresh foods department.

Store officials say associates immediately took action and closed down the affected departments and notified supervisors.

In addition, food that had been exposed was discarded, a statement by Harris Teeter read.

One shopper said she saw store personnel closing off the produce area and other nearby departments as employees worked to deal with the incident.

"I just thought it might have been another recall," the shopper said."But as I worked my way around the grocery store and headed back towards the deli, they started closing off the bread aisle and closing off all the pre-cooked food."

According to the shopper, she was told by store management that an individual had been tormenting the store for a while, and had sprayed feces in the store.

"Before I left the store, 90% of the produce department was already taken off the shelves," the shopper said.

Harris Teeter released the following statement:

Food safety and quality are paramount to Harris Teeter. We were extremely alarmed and disappointed to learn that today, a disgruntled, former contractor attempted to contaminate food products in the Produce department and Fresh Foods department inside our St. Andrews Shopping Center location. Our valued associates immediately took action – closing down affected departments and notifying appropriate team members. Additionally, our associates properly discarded any and all product that was exposed to contamination as well as thoroughly cleaned and sanitized affected areas.

In an abundance of caution, Harris Teeter has proactively contacted the Charleston County Department of Health. The affected departments will not re-open without the Charleston County Department of Health’s approval.

The former contractor has been arrested.

Charleston police also said the produce section of the store has been secured and the produce removed.

"The produce section will be cleaned and will reopen after it has been inspected by DHEC," CPD officials said.

