Emergency crews battle garage fire in Goose Creek

Emergency crews have extinguished a garage fire in Goose Creek Sunday night.

The fire was on the 200 block of Newell Drive.

Officials with the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department say the fire happened in a detached two-car garage.

Authorities say they believe the fire started because of a mechanical issue with a car in the garage.

According to fire officials, the owner was in the process of repairing a car when the fire happened.

The homeowner was evaluated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

Firefighters from Goose Creek, Charleston and North Charleston were on the scene.

A portion of the road was closed as authorities worked the scene.

House fire Newell Dr in Goose Creek, garage fully involved #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/lMpBy3hktH — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) October 15, 2017

