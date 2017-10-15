Hundreds participate in Charleston Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Hundreds of people walked through Hampton Park on Sunday as participants in the Charleston Out of the Darkness Community Walk to help prevent suicide.

The money raised from the walk will fund suicide support programs and research.

The group aims to raise $30,000 by the end of December.

Many participants at the walk have been personally impacted by suicide.

“I come every year since we’ve lost our son and I’m not going to miss it,” said Patty Davis. “No matter how old or feeble I get, I’ll be here every year.”

Davis lost her son Garret when he was 18 years old.

She said he loved music and was loyal to his family and friends.

Unfortunately, he also suffered from bipolar disorder.

When he stopped taking his medication, Davis says his condition continued to decline.

“It’s important to take what you know from this kind of loss and go forward with it and use what you know to try to help other people,” said Davis.

Helping other people is exactly what Helen Pridgen does.

Pridgen works for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She helped organize Sunday’s event.



“I became involved 13 years ago after losing a family member,” said Pridgen. “And I was looking for ways to be involved and help make a difference.”

Pridgen and Davis say they will both continue to return to the walk each year in honor of the loved ones they lost.

They also feel compelled to offer support to anyone going through a similar situation.

“I’ll see him again and I’ll give him a great big hug, and I’m looking forward to that,” said Davis. “But until I do, I’ll do what I know he would want me to do here, which is live a wonderful, full life and be here for people that need us.”

