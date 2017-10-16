Quantcast

AT&T bringing new service to Dorchester Co.

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Anyone who wants faster internet in parts of the Lowcountry will have another option soon. 

AT&T is set to announce a new high-speed internet service in the rural Dorchester County area. 

St. George Mayor Anne Johnston and State Sen. John Matthews will both be in attendance at the Monday morning announcement. 

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more details.

