President Trump visiting Greenville Monday to support Gov. McMaster

President Trump will be in Greenville, South Carolina on Monday to support Gov. McMaster.

He will speak at an Embassy Suites in the area with a reception around 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the event were $250 per person.

"I know that South Carolina’s best days are ahead of us," McMaster said in a statement. "That’s why I fight each day to bring good paying jobs to South Carolina, keep taxes low, improve our roads and bridges, and defend our core conservative values that make our families stronger," McMaster said. "That’s why I’m a believer in 'Make America Great Again' and was the first Republican statewide official to sign on to President Trump’s team in 2016, and know his agenda will bring the tax relief so many Americans deserve."

President Trump is expected to land at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport at 5:25 p.m. according to his daily schedule released by the White House. He will then fly back to Washington D.C. around 8:10 p.m.with an arrival back at the White House scheduled for 9:45 p.m.

Multiple groups are expected to protest the event as well.

