Quantcast

Dispatch: Fire truck involved in accident in Avondale - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Dispatch: Fire truck involved in accident in Avondale

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Aaron Maybin/Live 5 Source: Aaron Maybin/Live 5
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

An accident which included a fire engine took place Monday morning in Avondale according to dispatch.

The accident happened at Nicholson Drive and Savannah Highway. The call came in at 7:36 a.m.

Firefighters were responding to a reported fire at the Bible Assembly Deliverance Church at 1800 Grant Hill Rd.which came in at 7:18.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly