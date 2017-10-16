Dispatch: Fire truck involved in accident in Avondale

An accident which included a fire engine took place Monday morning in Avondale according to dispatch.

The accident happened at Nicholson Drive and Savannah Highway. The call came in at 7:36 a.m.

Firefighters were responding to a reported fire at the Bible Assembly Deliverance Church at 1800 Grant Hill Rd.which came in at 7:18.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

