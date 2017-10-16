All former living U.S. presidents to serve on planned Mt. Pleasant museum board of directors

All former living U.S. Presidents will serve as honorary members on the board of directors for the planned National Medal of Honor Museum in Mount Pleasant.

Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama will be a part of the museum which will share the stories of Medal of Honor recipients, the museum announced Monday.

“The museum will serve as a living legacy of heroism, and there are no better leaders to champion that effort.” Museum CEO, Mark K. Updegrove said. “Presidents Obama, George W. Bush, Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Carter all had the solemn duty of representing our armed forces as our nation’s Commanders-in-Chief, and each considered honoring our military heroes for bravery as one of their highest callings.”

The current planned site is on the banks of Charleston Harbor. New architectural renderings were also released on Monday. The museum's fundraising goal is $110 million and would include three buildings in its 107,000 square-foot complex on Patriot's Point. The plans also include 128-foot tall pylons in order to match the height of the USS Yorktown.

“The courageous individuals who have received this award embody the very best in the country’s character, putting service above self, and demonstrating the highest form of patriotism," Obama said in a release. "I look forward to seeing all the outstanding work the Museum will do in the years to come”

