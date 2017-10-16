One dead, one arrested following auto-pedestrian accident

One person has been killed and a suspect is in custody following an auto-pedestrian accident in North Charleston.

Officers were sent to I-526 and Rivers Avenue at 8:21 p.m. Sunday in reference to a man in the roadway unresponsive.

When they arrived, officers found a man dead from injuries consistent with being hit by a car according to North Charleston police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

At around 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Charleston County Communications told officers they received a call from a woman saying she hit a deer. Officers went to the location a spoke with Sarah Jones who said she was driving and hit an unknown object.

Following an investigation, Jones was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death.

