Most livable: Mount Pleasant among America's 50 best cities to live in list

According to 24/7 Wall St.'s analysis, Mount Pleasant is the 38th best American city to live in.

In an article published Monday, 24/7 Wall St reviewed data on about 590 American cities with populations of more than 65,000 in nine major categories; crime, demography, economy, education, environment, health, housing, infrastructure and leisure.

Based on the data provided, Mount Pleasant ranked among the bottom 10 percent in median home value ($437,000) and poverty rate (4.2 percent) and in the top 10 percent in percentage of the population with at least a bachelor's degree (59.7 percent).

Mount Pleasant is one of only seven large U.S. cities with a median income more than double that of its home state. Mount Pleasant’s median income of $101,015 is well above the median household income across South Carolina of $49,501 a year.

The Mount Pleasant area is also rich in cultural amenities. The city boasts a higher concentration of museums, recreation centers, movie theaters, and nature parks than is typical nationwide. Residents also have easy access to jobs, culture, and entertainment in Charleston, South Carolina’s largest city.

?Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.