Quantcast

Charleston Fire Department responding to reported structure fire - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Fire Department responding to reported structure fire

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston Fire Department is responding to a reported structure fire on the 200 block of Woodland Shores Road.

The call came in at 12:16 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly