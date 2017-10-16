Bucs duo earn conference awards

– Kennesaw State redshirt-junior running back Jake McKenzie (Monroeville, Ala.) has been named the Big South Football Offensive Player of the Week, while Charleston Southern senior defensive lineman Anthony Ellis (Apopka, Fla.) has been selected as the Defensive Player of the Week for games played the seventh week of the season. Buccaneers’ redshirt-sophomore punter Kyle Reighard (Salem, Va.) is the Special Teams Player of the Week and Kennesaw State running back Shaquil Terry (Bessemer, Ala.) is the Freshman of the Week.

McKenzie rushed for a career-high 111 yards and a key fourth quarter touchdown to help the Owls to a 42-28 win at Liberty. With Kennesaw State ahead by seven, he iced the game with a 30-yard TD run with 3:13 remaining to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive that soaked 5:53 off the clock. McKenzie, who averaged 6.2 yards per carry, gained 45 yards on four rushes during the final drive.

Ellis recorded a season-high seven tackles (six solo) with 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble in the Buccaneers’ shutout victory at Presbyterian. His first sack caused a fumble at the PC 33-yard line that CSU recovered. Ellis’ second sack led to a 19-yard loss that pushed the Blue Hose out of CSU territory.

Reighard was integral in the field position battle against Presbyterian, as he averaged 44.0 yards on six punts with two landing inside the 20-yard line. Just two of his six punts were returned, while four traveled at least 45 yards -- including two 52-yarders.

Terry contributed a team and career-high 126 rushing yards and a touchdown in Kennesaw State’s Big South-opening victory at Liberty. He carried just nine times for a 14.0 yards per carry average, and scored on a 26-yard burst that put KSU ahead 21-7 in the second quarter. Terry had three rushes of at least 20 yards, including a 31-yarder that set up the Owls’ first TD of the game.

Also nominated for Offensive Player of the Week: Noah Shuler (Charleston Southern) and Tyrell Maxwell (Gardner-Webb)

Also nominated for Defensive Player of the Week: Kenyatta Dunbar (Gardner-Webb) and Desmond Johnson (Kennesaw State)



-per Big South conference