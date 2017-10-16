Quantcast

Two people transported to the hospital after accident on Clements Ferry Rd.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Two people were transported to the hospital following an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a minivan. 

The incident happened in the area of Clements Ferry Road. 

Emergency officials say the call for the incident came in at 1 p.m. 

