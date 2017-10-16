SCE&G Offers Free Home Energy Check-ups to Residential Customers

SCE&G residential customers can schedule a free Home Energy Check-up, valued at $250, to help improve the energy efficiency of their homes and manage their energy consumption. Customers who schedule an Energy Check-up will also receive a free LED light bulb kit.

“We want all of our customers to receive this free check-up because it’s important that they know whether or not their homes are truly energy efficient,” said Ginger Greenway, manager of energy information services with SCE&G. “Once customers are aware of updates they can make to improve energy efficiency in their homes and how easy it is to complete some of those updates, they are more likely to adopt energy saving measures. It’s all about educating customers on how small behavior changes can make a positive impact.”

During a Home Energy Check-up, a professionally trained member of the SCE&G Energy Team will walk through a customer’s home, inspecting windows, doors, caulking, weather stripping, insulation levels, appliances, water heaters and heating and cooling systems. The walk-through process, which usually lasts an hour, allows for accurate assessment of the home’s energy efficiency.

The free Home Energy Check-up includes:

A custom report with steps customers can take to improve their homes’ overall energy usage;

A personalized energy consumption overview;

Specifics on using a thermostat efficiently;

Details on how an HVAC system works;

An overview of the home’s past energy usage;

Details on how weather affects energy consumption.

To learn more about SCE&G's Home Energy Check-up program and schedule an appointment, visit www.sceg.com/homecheckup or call 877-510-7234.

