Potential North Charleston sinkhole causes truck to collapse below ground

James McGrady says a sinkhole is what caused his truck to fall below ground (Source: Live 5)

A possible sinkhole on Sumner Avenue in North Charleston has one homeowner concerned about the safety of others in the area.

James McGrady and his family said they’ve been dealing with a sinkhole in their driveway for more than two-and-a-half months.

Friday night McGrady said he noticed the back left tire of his Chevrolet pickup truck had fallen in a hole.

"It wasn't quite that bad, but it's steady going down,” McGrady said Monday. “I guess it's about to bottom out. But like I said, at the back of the truck there's no dirt, so once it breaks through the asphalt it's going to keep going down."

McGrady believes the issue stemmed from the hole underneath a steel plate roughly three feet away from where his truck was parked.

He said workers for SCDOT tried to fix the situation when it first started.

"You could look in the hole and it was a gigantic opening underneath the hole,” he said. “My daughter stepped in it and said there's a big hole in your driveway. I couldn't believe the size of the dirt that was gone. So they came in, busted it out, and filled it rocks. And then the next day the rock is gone and the hole is back."

McGrady said while these holes have been a constant issue for him and his family, he's also worried about students and the elderly who get picked up in this area.

"It's the high school, middle school and the young kids all pick up right here and the elderly bus picks up right here,” he said. “My mother-in-law lives with us, she's 80, they pick her up right here. If that wash out gets out under that road..."

Monday afternoon workers with the North Charleston Sewer District stopped by to look at the situation.

They were told this is a DOT issue, and weren’t able to fix the situation, but agreed something need to be done.

"It's a bigger problem than they think," McGrady said.

Kirk Richards, the Assistant District Maintenance Engineer for DOT, said Monday afternoon they were working to send someone out there to “re-review” the situation and figure out what the next steps will be.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the hole which McGrady’s truck has sunk into, was filled with sand and rocks.

McGrady’s wife called it a “band-aid” solution to the real problem

McGrady added that DOT would be sending out workers on October 23 to use a camera to figure out what is creating these holes in the driveway.

