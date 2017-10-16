Taxpayers footing bill for $33 million buyout of Naval hospital

Charleston taxpayers are footing the bill for a $33 million buyout of the old Naval Hospital, according to a county spokesperson.

The deal is between the county and the Chicora Life Group.

Chicora had an agreement with the City of North Charleston and Charleston County to lease and develop the old Naval hospital.

County council voted to pull out of the lease in 2016 after Chicora failed to have the building ready by the deadline.

On Monday, a judge approved the legal settlement between the County and Chicora Life Group.

Charleston County is now in charge of the old Naval Hospital.

When asked if the County has any plans for future development in that area, county officials said, "We will evaluate viable options for satisfying current and future County needs and services."

