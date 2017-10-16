Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 6)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Bye Week. The Summerville alum has 32 catches for 505 yards and 3 touchdowns

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Bye Week. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection and 2 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 4 tackles in a 19-13 loss to Pittsburgh. The Beaufort alum has 29 tackles

Byron Maxwell, DB, Miami Dolphins - Was not active in a 20-17 win over Atlanta. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 8 tackles

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Had 2 catches for 22 yards in a 33-17 win over Cleveland. The Berkeley alum has 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown and 2 carries for 12 yards.

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played tackle in a 24-17 loss to New England

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Did not have a tackle in a 24-.17 loss to New England The St. John's alum has 1 tackle

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Was not active in a 23-10 loss to the Giants. The Summerville alum has 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 2 tackles and 2 TFL in a 27-17 win over Jacksonville. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, 5 TFL and 2.5 sacks

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals - Did not have a touch in a 38-33 win over Tampa Bay. The Berkeley alum has 13 carries for 49 yards and 28 catches for 257 yards