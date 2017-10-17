Fort Jackson holding memorial service for soldiers killed in accident

Fort Jackson will remember the soldiers who perished in an on-base accident in early October on Tuesday.

A memorial service will be held at the Main Post Chapel beginning at 10 a.m. for Pvt. Ethan Shrader, and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft according to The State.

The two men died and six others were injured in a military-vehicle accident Oct. 6 on the way back to their barracks. The investigation is ongoing.

