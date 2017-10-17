Mt. Pleasant, West Ashley look toward future with planning meetings

The Town of Mount Pleasant will hold the first open house of its 2018-2028 comprehensive planning process on Tuesday inside the city council chambers.

The open house runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the new town hall complex at 100 Ann Edwards Lane.

Leaders have put together a presentation of the process, followed by a workshop where the public can give feedback and comments on priorities and issues of interest within the own, according to a release.



“All members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend and share their views,"the release said. "The information gathered at this open house will be used to help establish the vision and goals for the town’s 2018-2028 comprehensive plan.”

West Ashley is also concerned about its future and wants to hear from residents. The West Ashley Revitalization Commission will hold a public meeting Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the West Ashley High School Auditorium to discuss the "Plan West Ashley" with the goal of ensuring long-term economic stability in the area.

