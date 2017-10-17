Police: CVS cash register taken in Summerville robbery

Police believe the man responsible for the Summerville CVS robbery in September struck the same CVS in the 300 block of N. Main St. again early Tuesday morning.

It marks the second robbery at a drug store on Main Street in Summerville in less than a week and the second robbery of that CVS in less than a month.

A CVS employee claimed in his statement to police that a black male wearing a black hoodie with khaki pants entered the store with a $1 bill and asked for Crest whitening strips. When he thought he recognized the man as the same suspect from the previous CVS robbery, he called police as the suspect tried to rip the phone out to disconnect it according to the police report.

The suspect then came around the counter and told the employee to open the cash register according to his statement . The employee said the suspect put his hand into his hoodie pocket and threatened to shoot him. He claims the suspect never brought out a gun and didn't think he had one.

The suspect was able to open the cash register valued at $200 and took it off the counter according to the police report. He proceeded to run out the front door. After the employee watched the store surveillance camera, the employee said in his statement he believes the suspect fled on foot toward the rear of the building.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

