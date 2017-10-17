Police: CVS cash register taken in Summerville robbery

One person is dead after wrecking a moped on the West Ashley Greenway Tuesday morning.More >>
Crews have secured a gas leak that occurred in Charleston.More >>
Greenville law enforcement and SC Highway Patrol is bike-riding to Charleston as a fundraiser for South Carolina Special Olympic athletes.More >>
A man whom the victim alleged is the same one from a previous robbery struck the Summerville CVS in the 300 block of N. Main St. early Tuesday morning.More >>
Charleston landed within the top 10 cities in the country to start a small business.More >>
